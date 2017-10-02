As Las Vegas recovers from the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, some of the city’s major attractions and clubs are taking a break from the non-stop night-life.

MGM Resorts took to Twitter to announce that they have canceled all their shows for Monday. MGM owns Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, which was center of the shooting. Cirque du Soleil has also canceled all of their shows for the day which includes Mandalay Bay’s Michael Jackson ONE. The Blue Man Group, which Cirque du Soleil acquired in July, has also canceled their performance.

“As the tragic events unfolded, all Cirque du Soleil’s theatres were immediately put into lock‐down in collaboration with local authorities,” Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group said in a statement. “Audience members that were attending the shows have since been authorized to leave the theaters. For the time being, none of Cirque du Soleil’s employees have been identified amongst the victims.”

Following last night’s tragic events at the country music festival, MGM Resorts has canceled all of its Las Vegas shows for Monday, Oct 2. pic.twitter.com/GNUeINlWc0 — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) October 2, 2017

The Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, located at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will also be closed on Monday, with DJ Ruckus’ scheduled set canceled. The Tao Group, which owns the venue made the announcement via Twitter.

Oct 2nd Marquee venues will be closed. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy. #TaoGroupCares #MarqueeLV #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/ogcQtJGXkn — Marquee Las Vegas (@MarqueeLV) October 2, 2017

Caesars Entertainment also announced that their “shows will be dark tonight” out of respect for those impacted by the events.

Pray for Las Vegas. #PrayForTheWorld. Thank you to all first responders! pic.twitter.com/uoHRiNIYb8 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) October 2, 2017

There are currently no plans to cancel Celine Dion’s show at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace or Jennifer Lopez’s show at Planet Hollywood.