In a press conference on Wednesday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo provided updates to Sunday night’s tragic Las Vegas shooting at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino including information about the gunman Stephen Paddock.

The death toll remained at 58 (59 with the shooter) and injured 489, revised down from the previously announced 500-plus. Lombardo said that the previous injury totals reported included individuals who had been counted twice or had been injured in other ways. He also said that 317 of the injured have released from hospitals.

It was also said that Paddock may have had some kind of assistance. It was revealed that he made an escape plan that he could have pulled off alone only if he “had been a superhero.”

“It is troublesome this individual was able to move this amount of gear unassisted, the amount he had unassisted,” Lombardo said. “There are people who can help us understand this individual.”

Lombardo also gave a detailed account of the events from Sunday night with a timeline that said Paddock fired his weapons for 10 minutes. In addition, it was revealed that 50 pounds of Tannerite were found in Paddock’s car as well as 1,600 rounds of ammunition. Tannerite is used to make exploding targets for firearms practice and can also be used to make explosive devices. It was previously reported that ammonium nitrate, which can be used to make explosives were found in the car.

Lombardo also said that Paddock rented a room via Airbnb the weekend before which overlooked the”Life is Beautiful” music festival in Las Vegas. Investigators have not determined whether or not this was an act of “pre-surveillance” of the festival.