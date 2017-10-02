Hours after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, Open Road Films has canceled the red carpet premiere of Marshall that was set for tonight at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight’s scheduled red carpet premiere of Marshall,” an Open Road spokesperson said. “Instead, tonight’s event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected.”

Open Road Films

The cancellation comes the morning after a man fired automatic weapons from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at a crowd of 22,000 watching a concert by country star Jason Aldean. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded. Police say the gunman killed himself before a SWAT team entered his room.

Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall in the biopic about America’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Reginald Hudlin directed the film from a script by Jacob Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Paula Wagner, Jonathan Sanger and Hudlin produced Marshall, with Peter Luo and Belton Lee as exec producers. Open Road Films will release it on October 13.