Refresh for latest…:A gunman who opened fire Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas is dead, police officials say. The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, killed at least 20 people and injured more than 100, according to the latest reports, after firing on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the shooting began. Witnesses have said they initially thought the noise was fireworks, before ducking and fleeing. Singer Jake Owen told Fox News, “There was no chance for people to get away… You couldn’t tell where it was coming from, it was loud and just non-stop… It’s a miracle not more people were injured.”

The gunman is believed to have been a local resident. Police are seeking his roommate, identified as Marilou Danley, who is still at large. She is described as a 62-year-old Asian female who is 4′ 11″ and 111 lbs. Police are also seeking two vehicles with Nevada plates and have asked for anyone with cell phone video that might prove useful to turn it over to the Las Vegas police.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference, “At approximately 10:08 PM, we had calls coming to dispatch of multiple shots being fired from the direction of the Mandalay Bay towards the Route 91 concert that was taking place on the East side of Los Vegas Boulevard… There was a shooter on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Officers engaged the suspect at that location. He is dead. He has been identified. He is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time.”

Lombardo called him a “lone wolf” type and said, “We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

Although terrorism has not yet been evoked, the mass attack brings to mind the deadly November 2015 shooting at a rock concert in Paris that killed 89 people during a coordinated attack throughout the capital that left a total 130 dead.

Sheriff Lombardo said in this case there are “no multiple shooters,” despite reports of incidents at other resorts. There are also “no explosives going off.” In May, more than 20 people were killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Flights in and out of McCarran Airport have been temporarily suspended and locals have been advised to say in their hotels and stay off the Strip, Vegas’ main drag. Police said they do not believe there are any more active shooters, but that this is an active investigation.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Aldean released a statement on Instagram, saying: “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe… It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

