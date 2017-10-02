Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said his department is beefing up security at large public gatherings in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas. He also asked Angelenos to be “vigilant” and acknowledged that the LAPD officer who was wounded in the attack on a country music concert “will make a full recovery.” Some early media reports said the female officer had been killed.

Here is Beck’s full statement:

“It is impossible to make sense of the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas, and we are still trying to understand more about the scope and impact of this mass shooting. Our thoughts and prayers go out to every victim injured and every family member grieving the loss of a loved one today, especially our brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

“My heart especially goes out to one of our officers who was struck by gunfire, and I am pleased to say she will make a full recovery. However, it will be some time before we fully comprehend the extent of the trauma these individuals sustained both physically and emotionally.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident with no apparent threat to the Los Angeles area, I know how troubling this can be for our community. Rest assured, the Department is communicating with all affected local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as private security partners, to identify any large public gatherings that may draw attention and we will be patrolling these events accordingly.

“Los Angeles is home to many high-profile venues and sporting events, and we consider mass shootings along with other threats to public safety whenever we consider deployment plans. But most importantly, we rely on all Angelenos to remain vigilant and report anything odd or out of place to police or security officials. I personally want to thank all of the first responders and civilians, who rendered aid to the victims, these are men and women who went from concert goers to heroes in a matter of moments. In the shadow of this unprecedented horror, we were able to see the best of humanity.”