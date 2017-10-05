Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooting gunman Stephen Paddock, has come forward to speak about the tragedy at Mandalay Bay where he targeted the Route 91 Harvest Festival and killed 58 people and injured over 500.

“I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred, and my prayers go out to the victims and their families, and all those who have been hurt by these awful events,” she said in a statement to the New York Times. “I have faith in God, and I will continue to pray for everyone who has been harmed or hurt. I am a mother and a grandmother, and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones.”

REX/Shutterstock

She goes on to say that Paddock was a “kind, caring, quiet man” and hoped for a future with him. She said, “It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” At the time, Danley was in the Philippines on a trip to visit her family paid for by Paddock. While there, he wired her money to buy a house for herself and her family which made her think that he was breaking up with her.

Since the tragedy, Danley has been cooperating with the authorities and has agreed to cooperate with their investigation. “Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do,” she said.