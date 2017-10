Larry David will host Saturday Night Live Nov. 4, with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

The announcement was made on-air during tonight’s episode hosted by Kumail Nanjiani.

#SNL returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest @MileyCyrus! pic.twitter.com/BwtW9wERwo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

On October 28, in the SNL slot, NBC is airing The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special, an animated special based on the popular “Haunted Elevator” sketch from the October 22, 2016 SNL episode.