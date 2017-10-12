In the promo for this week’s Saturday Night Live, Kumail Nanjiani is super-excited to arrive at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza for his hosting duties. Set to the tune of P!nk’s “So What” (who happens to be the musical guest this week), Nanjiani has a smile on his face and roams through the hall — but he soon realizes that he is lost.

He then solicits the help of an NBC page to point him in the direction of the SNL stage. “You think it would be easy to find — I’ve been walking around for hours,” he admits. “Walked into Rachel Maddow taping — which is awkward because they don’t have an audience and I kept laughing at all the wrong parts.”

Nanjiani’s romantic comedy The Big Sick received rave reviews and continues to gain traction for awards season. The stand-up comedian-actor also stars as the scene-stealing Dinesh on HBO’s Emmy-nominated Silicon Valley.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast at 8:30 PM PST/ 11:30 PM ET on NBC.