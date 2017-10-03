Gorwing its commitment to British television, and reteaming with actor/writer/director Noel Clarke, Lionsgate UK is adapting cult phenomenon Kidulthood as a series. The feature film Hood Trilogy began with 2006’s Kidulthood, which was written by and starred Clarke. It then carried on with 2008’s Adulthood and 2016’s Brotherhood. Combined, the urban dramas have made £7.5M ($10M) at the UK box office and sold more than 1.3M DVDs.

Clarke on Sunday teased his social media followers with a post that read “What u been doing? I been doing this…” with an image of the script’s cover sheet and the first episode title, Kidolescence.

Stealth Films Set in inner West London, Kidulthood centered on the lives of a group of troubled teens. The cast also included Nicholas Hoult, Adam Deacon, Rafe Spall, Jaime Winstone and Aml Ameen. Clarke wrote and stepped behind the camera to direct follow-up Adulthood which was set six years later and focused on Clarke’s character Sam after he is released from prison. Also starring in that one were rapper Plan B, Danny Dyer and Game Of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson. Clarke wrote and directed last year’s Brotherhood.

He said today, “Adapting Kidulthood for television allows fans to watch new characters deal with new problems in the world I created with my team.” The adaptation will stay “very true” to the heart of the film franchise, but refreshes the concept for a new platform and a new catchment audience with a host of new characters and the odd familiar face.

Lionsgate UK previously released Brotherhood and CEO Zygi Kamasa says, “When we saw Noel’s post over the weekend, it confirmed our belief that this was something we had to be involved in. Noel has a reputation for always being socially relevant, knowing how to deliver authentic entertainment to audiences, and his newly drafted script proves that this reputation will continue in TV format.”

Lionsgate UK plans to develop and produce multiple seasons of 8-10 episodes, with Clarke’s Unstoppable. LGUK will handle world rights.

The company has increased its TV footprint and is developing a roster of series including the adaptations of The People At Number 9, The Other Side and Jerusalem. The studio also has strategic partnerships with production companies Potboiler Television, Bonafide Films, Primal Media and Kindle Entertainment. Lionsgate UK also co-financed and is currently selling worldwide rights to hit Channel 4 comedy Damned and the BBC’s upcoming Motherland.

Clarke won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009. His other credits include appearances in Star Trek Into Darkness and I Kill Giants. He recently co-created detective drama Bulletproof for Sky in which he is also starring. He’s repped by 42mp & Troika in London and APA and Industry Entertainment in LA.