Refresh for latest…: Last week’s international box office champ, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, roped another win this session, notably holding court in Korea with a royal $16.1M debut. That’s the biggest bow ever for an 18+ rated movie there, and contributes to the $50.5M sophomore outing in 77 total offshore markets for the Matthew Vaughn-helmed sequel. The overseas cume on Kingsman 2 is now $126.2M for $192.9M worldwide.

Versus Kingsman: The Secret Service, Golden Circle is ahead 53% in the same markets and at current exchange rates, with several majors still to bow. This weekend saw No. 1s hold in 20 markets, and 15 new hubs also grab the top spot.

Those Korea numbers in particular are something to be MARV-eled at: they’re three times better than the start of the first film, as well as bigger than the openings of this year’s Transformers: The Last Knight, The Fate Of The Furious and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. They also rep Fox’s 2nd best-ever start there after local title The Wailing.

Overall, this was largely an offshore expansion weekend for the studios with New Line/Warner Bros’ It just refusing to quit. The Stephen King adaptation added another $35.6M in the 3rd frame, rising to a $262M overseas tally and $553.1M worldwide.

Pennywise and his prey landed No. 3 for the international session with 2nd place belonging to China’s Never Say Die. The body-switch comedy kicked off the National Day holiday with local estimates at $46.6M (comScore is reporting a $45.67M total in two markets — more to come in the local-language round-up).

In 2nd place in the Middle Kingdom — and as with Never Say Die, far outdistancing a host of new local titles — is Jackie Chan/Pierce Brosnan-starrer The Foreigner. An English-language co-production from STXfilms and Chan’s Sparkle Roll Media, it did about $22.13M over the two-day frame to land it 4th overall overseas at a comScore-reported $23.16M (including two more markets).

Both pictures have seen solid critical and audience reaction in China, and should capitalize on Golden Week play in the coming days. A heavily local title from a popular comedy troupe, Never Say Die won’t see much action outside of Asia. The Foreigner, however, is an interesting prospect. A revenge thriller, it’s something of a departure for Chan and is eyeing U.S. release via STX on October 13 as well as wider international rollout.

Sticking in China, War For The Planet Of The Apes is beginning to wind down its run with a cume through Sunday of $108.3M locally and $335M overseas ahead of the October 13 Japan release.

Among new studio plays, Sony/Cross Creek’s Flatliners began soft rollout with a $3.1M start in 21 total markets including the UK and Australia.

Breakdowns on the films above and other titles are being updated below.

MORE…