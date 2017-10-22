Refresh for latest…: Kingsman: The Golden Circle suited up in China this session, bowing to $40.3M and far outdistancing its predecessor’s 2015 start. Combined with the Middle Kingdom, the Fox/MARV Films title added $48.7M in the frame in 61 markets, thrusting it back up to the top spot at the international box office. The Matthew Vaughn-helmed sequel now has an offshore cume of $250.3M, 34% bigger than Kingsman: The Secret Service in the same group of markets and at current exchange rates. The worldwide tally is $344M.

Kingsman 2 is the first major Hollywood title to travel to the PROC following the National Day holiday Golden Week proceedings and as the National Congress of the Communist Party is rolling along. Its bow there is 73% bigger than The Secret Service in March of 2015. It previously looked as though the Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Channing Tatum-starrer was going to face off with Warner Bros’ Geostorm in China this weekend, but that pic now goes next frame alongside Blade Runner 2049.

Geostorm, however, did expand significantly elsewhere and is now playing in 50 markets. The sophomore session added $36.4M for a $49.6M overseas total to date.

In milestones, New Line/Warner Bros’ Annabelle: Creation, which passed $300M worldwide last Sunday, has crossed $200M internationally on the back of a great hold at No. 1 in the sophomore Spain session. From the same studios, IT scared away all competition in Italy with a record-breaking opening that’s the biggest horror bow ever and WB’s top launch weekend of 2017. The international cume is $331.4M for $651.6M global.

Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3, meanwhile, has caught Finding Dory and is now the 4th highest grossing animated film worldwide at $1,028,700,000.

