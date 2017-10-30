Kimberly Peirce has come aboard to direct Amazon’s This is Jane written by Dan Loflin which will be produced by John Lesher’s Le Grisbi Productions to produce.

Based on Laura Kaplan’s non-fiction book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, the story follows a Chicago woman who founded and maintained the underground abortion service “Jane,” a group of women who taught themselves how to perform abortions in the years before Roe V. Wade. For four years, from 1968 to 1973, they helped over 11,000 women by providing safe – albeit illegal – services to women denied by the medical establishment. They also provided health education and counseling.

Peirce and Lesher have know each other since her first feature film in 1995, the breakout indie hit Boys Don’t Cry. Peirce has since established herself in writing and directing with such work as I Love Dick, Halt and Catch Fire, and Six as well as Carrie and This Film Is Not Yet Rated.

