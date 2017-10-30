Kim Joo-hyuk, a South Korean actor who won Best Supporting Actor last week at the inaugural Seoul Awards, died today in a car crash in Seoul. He was 45.

South Korean broadcaster JTBC reports that Kim was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV that apparently clipped the car ahead of him, overturned and crashed into an apartment building before catching fire. First responders were unable to revive him, and he was taken to Konkuk University Hospital, where he died at about 6:30 PM local time, JTBC said. Police were investigating the accident.

Kim won the Seoul Awards nod Friday for his role in the SK action feature Confidential Assignment. He is known for such local films as Yourself and Yours (2016), The Servant (2010) and My Wife Got Married (2008), along with such TV series as Argon, Hur Jun: The Original Story, Lovers in Prague and variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, on which he was an original cast member. He also hosted a 2011 episode of Saturday Night Live Korea.

He also appears in a pair of films set for release next year: period drama Heung-bu and Drug War.