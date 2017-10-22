A24’s The Killing Of A Sacred Deer sailed to the top the Specialty box office in its debut, grossing over $114K in four theaters in another crowded weekend of newcomers. There were over a dozen new limited releases this weekend, though not all reported numbers as of Sunday morning. Brett Morgen’s latest documentary Jane about famed primatologist Jane Goodall opened strong in three locations, grossing $55,712. On its heels was Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions Wonderstruck by Todd Haynes in four locations, taking in almost $69K. France’s entry for Best Foreign Language Oscar consideration BPM (Beats Per Minute) opened to $8,721 in two theaters, while Sundance Selects had doc Dealt in an exclusive run grossing $5,577. Bleecker Street/Participant’s Breathe went to over three hundred runs in its second frame grossing nearly $156K, while Amazon Studios/Participant’s Human Flow by Ai Weiwei headed to 28 locations in its second weekend grossing $82K. Faces Places had 26 theaters in its second weekend, taking in $43,471. And Sean Baker’s The Florida Project handily crossed seven figures in its third outing.

NEW RELEASES

Aida’s Secret (Music Box Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,068

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $8,721, Average $4,361

Dealt (Sundance Selects) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,577

Golmaal Again (Reliance) NEW [265 Theaters] Weekend $1,008,752, Average $3,807

Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $55,712, Average $18,571

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $114,585, Average $28,646

The Sacrifice (Kino Lorber) NEW (4K restoration) [1 Theater] Weekend $5,500

Tragedy Girls (Gunpowder & Sky) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $10,677, Average $5,338

Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $68,762, Average $17,190

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Breathe (Bleecker Street/Participant Media) Week 2 [315 Theaters] Weekend $155,925, Average $495, Cume $187,718

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [26 Theaters] Weekend $43,471, Average $1,672, Cume $163,794

Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [61 Theaters] Weekend $147,000, Average $2,410, Cume $226,505

Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 2 [28 Theaters] Weekend $82,000, Average $2,929, Cume $150,838

Tom Of Finland (Kino Lorber) Week 2 [5 Theater] Weekend $30,500, Average $6,100, Cume $63,830

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Chavela (Music Box Films) Week 3 [11 Theaters] Weekend $18,984, Average $1,726, Cume $98,762

Dina (The Orchard) Week 3 [20 Theater] Weekend $16,088, Average $804, Cume $40,256

The Florida Project (A24) Week 3 [112 Theaters] Weekend $636,615, Average $5,684, Cume $1,375,238

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [89 Theaters] Weekend $192,590, Average $580, Cume $491,695

Super Dark Times (The Orchard) Week 4 [1 Theaters] Weekend $84, Cume $32,920

Take Every Wave: The Life Of Laird Hamilton (IFC Films) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $26,353, Average $878, Cume $129,611

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [545 Theaters] Weekend $570,000, Average $1,046, Cume $11,437,167

Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 5 [40 Theaters] Weekend $11,071, Average $277, Cume $3,746,610

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 5 [114 Theaters] Weekend $391,974, Average $3,438, Cume $1,317,223

Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 5 [84 Theaters] Weekend $36,375, Average $433, Cume $4,123,885

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 5 [1,060 Theaters] Weekend $2,160,000, Average $2,038, Cume $14,870,534

Trophy (The Orchard) Week 7 [1 Theaters] Weekend $187, Cume $21,438

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 12 [20 Theaters] Weekend $17,535, Average $877, Cume $972,344

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 12 [121 Theaters] Weekend $54,104, Average $447, Cume $33,559,829