A24’s The Killing Of A Sacred Deer sailed to the top the Specialty box office in its debut, grossing over $114K in four theaters in another crowded weekend of newcomers. There were over a dozen new limited releases this weekend, though not all reported numbers as of Sunday morning. Brett Morgen’s latest documentary Jane about famed primatologist Jane Goodall opened strong in three locations, grossing $55,712. On its heels was Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions Wonderstruck by Todd Haynes in four locations, taking in almost $69K. France’s entry for Best Foreign Language Oscar consideration BPM (Beats Per Minute) opened to $8,721 in two theaters, while Sundance Selects had doc Dealt in an exclusive run grossing $5,577. Bleecker Street/Participant’s Breathe went to over three hundred runs in its second frame grossing nearly $156K, while Amazon Studios/Participant’s Human Flow by Ai Weiwei headed to 28 locations in its second weekend grossing $82K. Faces Places had 26 theaters in its second weekend, taking in $43,471. And Sean Baker’s The Florida Project handily crossed seven figures in its third outing.
NEW RELEASES
Aida’s Secret (Music Box Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,068
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $8,721, Average $4,361
Dealt (Sundance Selects) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,577
Golmaal Again (Reliance) NEW [265 Theaters] Weekend $1,008,752, Average $3,807
Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $55,712, Average $18,571
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $114,585, Average $28,646
The Sacrifice (Kino Lorber) NEW (4K restoration) [1 Theater] Weekend $5,500
Tragedy Girls (Gunpowder & Sky) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $10,677, Average $5,338
Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $68,762, Average $17,190
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Breathe (Bleecker Street/Participant Media) Week 2 [315 Theaters] Weekend $155,925, Average $495, Cume $187,718
Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [26 Theaters] Weekend $43,471, Average $1,672, Cume $163,794
Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [61 Theaters] Weekend $147,000, Average $2,410, Cume $226,505
Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 2 [28 Theaters] Weekend $82,000, Average $2,929, Cume $150,838
Tom Of Finland (Kino Lorber) Week 2 [5 Theater] Weekend $30,500, Average $6,100, Cume $63,830
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Chavela (Music Box Films) Week 3 [11 Theaters] Weekend $18,984, Average $1,726, Cume $98,762
Dina (The Orchard) Week 3 [20 Theater] Weekend $16,088, Average $804, Cume $40,256
The Florida Project (A24) Week 3 [112 Theaters] Weekend $636,615, Average $5,684, Cume $1,375,238
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [89 Theaters] Weekend $192,590, Average $580, Cume $491,695
Super Dark Times (The Orchard) Week 4 [1 Theaters] Weekend $84, Cume $32,920
Take Every Wave: The Life Of Laird Hamilton (IFC Films) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $26,353, Average $878, Cume $129,611
Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [545 Theaters] Weekend $570,000, Average $1,046, Cume $11,437,167
Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 5 [40 Theaters] Weekend $11,071, Average $277, Cume $3,746,610
Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 5 [114 Theaters] Weekend $391,974, Average $3,438, Cume $1,317,223
Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 5 [84 Theaters] Weekend $36,375, Average $433, Cume $4,123,885
Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 5 [1,060 Theaters] Weekend $2,160,000, Average $2,038, Cume $14,870,534
Trophy (The Orchard) Week 7 [1 Theaters] Weekend $187, Cume $21,438
Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 12 [20 Theaters] Weekend $17,535, Average $877, Cume $972,344
Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 12 [121 Theaters] Weekend $54,104, Average $447, Cume $33,559,829