Kevin Wilson has just been hired as exec VP, distribution at the recently re-launched Orion Pictures which is steadily building its executive ranks as it works to become a stand-alone theatrical marketing and distribution company. Wilson, who most recently was senior VP of sales at Open Road Films, will report to John Hegeman, President of Orion Pictures. He will start in his new job today.

MGM announced in early Sept. that it was re-booting legacy brand Orion Pictures to market and distribute four to six modestly-budgeted films a year across genres and platforms (both wide and limited releases) for targeted audiences. Modestly budgeted means anywhere from the $5M to the $15M-to-$20M range and they are planning both acquisitions and original fare. The hiring of Wilson comes after Orion brought in Dan Kagan as VP, acquisitions and production from Sony late last month.

Wilson has over a decade of experience in distribution and has had a hand in helping to release about 60 films. While at Open Road, he helped in the release of the Academy Award Best Picture Spotlight. As director of theatrical

sales at Summit Entertainment before that, he also was involved in the release of another Oscar winning Best Picture in The Hurt Locker. In addition, he helped launch the Twilight franchise.

Wilson will oversee all aspects of theatrical distribution on behalf of Orion’s slate and acquisitions, including its first already announced release — the YA romancer Every Day, which is slated for a Feb. 2, 2018 release. Every Day is based on David Levithan’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and is is directed by Michael Sucsy and stars Angourie Rice, Maria Bello and Debby Ryan.

Wilson also held posts at Deluxe Film Services and Twentieth Century Fox.