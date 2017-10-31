Tonight’s episode of NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us is being edited to remove a line referring to Kevin Spacey in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations made against the Oscar-winning actor.

In the original version of “The 20s” episode, Kevin’s roommate mentions he’s booked a role on a movie starring Spacey. The line was written and shot weeks ago, before the allegations against Spacey surfaced. The reference is being removed and replaced, Deadline has confirmed.

The fallout against Spacey has continued since Sunday when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the House of Cards star of making sexual advances against him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. On Monday, Netflix announced that House of Cards would end with its upcoming sixth season. Today, Netflix and series producer MRC said that filming on the upcoming sixth season of the Washington, D.C.-set drama was suspended indefinitely “to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

The script change was reported first by TVLine.