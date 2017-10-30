The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said today that it won’t give its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award to Kevin Spacey amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor.

“The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award,” the organization said in a statement.

The Academy had said in June that it would present the award to the House of Cards actor and two-time Oscar winner. It is presented to “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.” It was to be handed out at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City.

Over the weekend, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey made sexual advances toward him back in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey soon apologized for the incident and came out as gay, but his remarks have been blasted by GLAAD and other groups.