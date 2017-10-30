The floodgates have opened and there is more reaction to Kevin Spacey’s apology to Anthony Rapp following accusations Spacey made sexual advances on the Star Trek: Discovery actor when he was 14 years old.

Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of the Royal Court Theatre, was asked today during an interview on Radio 4, if she was aware of any egregious conduct by Spacey when he was working as artistic director of the Old Vic in London.

“I think that many people in the theatre and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes,” she said.

Nadine West also tweeted a male friend had been a victim of Spacey.

KS groped my young male friend when they were both working at the Old Vic. Was apparently always known as one to avoid. Sadly unsurprised. — Nadine West (@andiekarenina) October 30, 2017

In addition, former WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh, had accused the Oscar winner of attacking someone close to her.

In a tweet more than two weeks before Rapp received his apology, she tweeted a picture October 13 with the message: ‘The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me … I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell’.

Unruh has said the Harvey Weinstein scandal had given her the courage to speak out against Spacey.