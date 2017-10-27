ABC is developing Man Of the House, a multi-camera hybrid family comedy from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, ABC Studios and Scandal star Kerry Washington’s studio-based Simpson Street.

Created and written by Baby Daddy co-executive producer Frank Pines inspired by his real life, Man Of the House centers on a teenage star quarterback who finds himself unexpectedly the only male in a house full of females when his recently-divorced mother moves in with her recently-divorced sister and their daughters.

ABC

Pines will executive produce with Berman and Joe Earley via The Jackal Group, Gail Berman’s joint production venture with Fox TV Group; and Washington.

Pines, who played football in high school and at Amherst College, was a writer on CBS’ The New Adventures Of Old Christine before joining Freeform’s Baby Daddy at the beginning of Season 2, eventually rising to a co-executive producer. He is repped by CAA, Think Tank Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Man Of the House falls under the overall deal Washington and her Simpson Street banner have at ABC Studios. Washington executive produced the HBO film Confirmation, in which she also starred, and is producing a slate of upcoming projects including feature films The Perfect Mother and 24-7. She is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and Gretchen Bruggeman Rush.

The Jackal Group

The Jackal Group also has in development drama series Surrender, written by Richard Wenk, at Fox; the improv comedy The Great Unknown, written by Adam Barr, at Fox; and anthology series Shock Theatre, directed by executive producer Greg Nicotero and written by Matt Lambert, at AMC. On the feature side, the company is developing Live Fast Die Hot, with author Jenny Mollen adapting her book of the same name, at Warner Bros.; I Almost Forgot About You, a feature adaptation of bestselling author Terry McMillan’s novel of the same name; The Addams Family, MGM’s animated feature based on the macabre clan, directed by Conrad Vernon; and The Untitled Elvis Presley Biopic, written by Jeremy Doner, at Warner Bros.