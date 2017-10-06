Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has teamed with three writers from his upcoming spinoff Grown-ish for Bright Futures, a 20-somethings comedy, which has landed at ABC via ABC Studios.

Written by Hale Rothstein and the team of Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, Bright Futures revolves around a group of friends who are stumbling through the transition from the clueless, immature 20-somethings they are now, to the successful professionals they have the potential to be.

Barris executive produces through his production company Khalabo Ink Society, which is under a rich overall deal at ABC Studios, alongside Rothstein. Segal and Schamis co-executive produce.

Barris is behind both the Emmy-nominated Black-ish, which just started its fourth season on ABC, and its upcoming spinoff series Grown-ish on Freeform as creator/executive producer. Rothstreen is co-executive producer on Grown-ish after a two-season stint on Black-ish, most recently as co-executive producer. Segal and Schamis are staff writers on the new college comedy in their first major writing gig.

On the feature side, Barris os coming off the success of boxoffice hit Girls Trip, which he co-wrote with Tracy Oliver. He is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and attorney Gregg Gellman Yorn. Rothstein is repped by APA, Principato Young and attorney Rick Genow. Segal and Schamis are repped by Gersh, 3 Arts, and attorney Gregg Gellman.