EXCLUSIVE: David Goyer’s Phantom Four has hired Keith Levine to be president of the production company. Levine joins from Dimension Films, where he spent the past eight years and rose to senior vice president of production. Among the films he worked on closely was 47 Meters Down, which became a hit for Entertainment Studios, and on which Levine received exec producer credit. He also worked closely on the upcoming Dimension genre film Polaroid, which bows Thanksgiving, and on the Spy Kids, Scream, Scary Movie, Sin City and Paddington franchises, as well as Gold and Spike TV’s The Mist. Before Dimension, Levine started his career at Submarine Entertainment.

Said Goyer: “Keith has impeccable taste and filmmaker relationships and his experience really straddles the genre bending and elevated fare that Phantom Four stands for. I couldn’t be more thrilled to start the next chapter of Phantom Four with Keith at the helm.”

Levine arrives at an industrious time for Phantom Four that on the feature side includes the Oliver Daly-directed Miles for Open Road and Lakeshore, the Federico D’Alessandro-directed Tau, and the soon to start production Deeper, the MGM thriller scripted by Max Landis and Bradley Cooper starring for White God helmer Kornél Mundruczó. Goyer is co-writing the new Terminator film with James Cameron and Tim Miler, as well as co-writing, and executive producing Masters of the Universe at Sony, and co-writing and executive producing Fantastic Voyage with Guillermo Del Toro directing, and James Cameron producing. Goyer is also producing Outer Limits at MGM, which he is developing to direct. On the TV side, Phantom Four is producing Krypton for Syfy to premiere in 2018; Goyer also adapted Neil Gaiman’s novel Neverwhere and is co-writing an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction trilogy, Foundation with Josh Friedman for Skydance Television. Goyer is also working with xLab on a Star Wars VR Project, writing and exec producing.