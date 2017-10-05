The movie isn’t actually finished yet but Keanu Reeves unleashed the first trailer for his sci-fi thriller Replicas today at New York Comic-Con.

As you can see above, the Alice Eve and Thomas Middlemarch co-starrer about a synthetic biologist who tries to break all boundaries to bring his dead family back via cloning after a car accident kills them is an adrenaline rush.

“There are some moral questions, some ethics questions about bringing someone back,” director Jeffery Nachmanoff said of the underpinnings of the pic Thursday in NYC.

“It’s been a process I really love,” star and executive producer Reeves told the packed room in the Javits Center of his new behind the scenes role, “developing an idea, a character and a world.” The actor added, I love science fiction, I love the Trojan horse of it …all other genres can fit inside science fiction.”

Scheduled to come out next year, Replicas’ North American right were picked up for $4 million by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios last month at the Toronto Film Festival.

Here last year for John Wick 2, Reeves is of course Comic-Con royalty for his role as Nero in The Matrix movies or “The One” as the moderator said to great applause from today’s crowd. The Beirut-born actor is also a bit of a hero this year as he has led an effort with NYCC to raise funds through the Puerto Rico Film Friends Relief Fund for hurricane ravaged island.

New York Comic-Con continues until October 8.