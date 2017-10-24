EXCLUSIVE: Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some!!) and Lauryn Alisa McClain (Daddy’s Little Girls) will co-star in Sierra/Affinity’s Haunt, a horror thriller written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Andrew Caldwell and Shazi Raja have also been cast in the film, which is currently before cameras in Kentucky.

The story takes place on Halloween, when a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Eli Roth is producing with Todd Garner via the Broken Road banner; and Mark Fasano, Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta via Nickel City. Sierra/Affinity is financing and producing the project for worldwide distribution. Exec producers are Nick Meyer, Marc Schaberg and Josie Liang from Sierra/Affinity, Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein and Sean Robins, and Nickel City’s Tobias Weymar.

Haunt adds to Sierra/Affinity pursuit to develop, produce and finance films as a parallel component to its foreign sales business. The company financed and produced this past summer’s spy thriller Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, which was released by Universal Pictures.

Beck and Woods, repped by ICM Partners, Madhouse Entertainment, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, penned Paramount’s forthcoming A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.