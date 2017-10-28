UPDATED with reaction from Andy Cohen: Shortly after Griffin posted her dragging of Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, Cohen took to Twitter to say, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

Cohen doesn’t point out any specifics of Griffin’s tirade which included details that he and executives at Bravo did not support her while she was filming My Life on the D-list and how he offered her cocaine on multiple occasions.

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

EARLIER: In a 17-minute video posted on YouTube and Twitter, Kathy Griffin and had some words to say about TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Bravo’s Andy Cohen — and they weren’t nice ones. In fact, she played a voicemail from Levin which included his phone number.

Calling out the two for slighting her, she said, “People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, who honestly just live to take women down.” Before she dug into the pair, she encouraged viewers to preserve the video for fear that it would be taken off of social media.

She started with Levin saying how he and TMZ fueled the controversy behind the photo of her carrying a fake decapitated head of Donald Trump. This resulted in death threats not only to Griffin but her mother and her sister. She also mentions how Levin is in bed with the Lisa Blooms of the world, Trump, and how his actions have affected her career.

“Where the f*** did you get my personal cell number and who the f*** do you think you are harassing me on my cell phone calling me directly? Your good friend Lisa Bloom?” she said.

She went on to Cohen, who said who gave her the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” treatment in a recent interview, saying that he was a “miserable boss” when she was filming My Life on the D-List on Bravo. She claims in the six seasons of the show, Bravo visited twice. She also says that Cohen wanted to be her. Later in the video Griffin, who has not had a drink in her life, shared how he offered her cocaine on more than one occasion.

The jam-packed video also drags Bravo, and in essence, NBCUniversal — and Griffin is fully aware of it. “I really feel that it is important that I am honest about this stuff,” she said about the alleged harassment she has faced while there. “So, I’m sorry I have to get into the women who are complicit.” She goes on to call out people by name Bonnie Hammer, Lauren Zalaznick and others.

Watch the full video above.