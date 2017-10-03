EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet and James Cameron have a little history. Two decades ago she starred in his global juggernaut Titanic, which was the top-grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar came along in 2009. Now the two are reuniting for the first time since the Big Boat sailed — Winslet has signed on for a starring role in the ongoing Avatar adventure at Fox.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Winslet stars opposite Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us which opens this Friday. The Reader Oscar winner next appears in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel for Amazon, which opens December 1. She will also star in eOne’s untitled biopic about American photojournalist and war correspondent Elizabeth “Lee” Miller. Her other recent credits include Collateral Beauty, Triple 9, The Dressmaker and Steve Jobs.

Production for all four planned Avatar sequels officially began on September 25 in Manhattan Beach, CA. The first film will be released on December 18, 2020. The second sequel will open on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 4 in December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.