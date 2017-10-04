EXCLUSIVE: Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Sam Huntington (Rosewood), and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) will star in Corpse Tub, a dark comedy from Company X and MarVista Entertainment. This marks the second co-production of a four-picture deal currently in place between the two companies, following the Marianna Parka-directed pic, Bitch, which premiered at Sundance this year.

Vivieno Caldinelli (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) directed the film, based on a script by Christopher Hewitson, Justin Jones, and Clayton Hewitson.

It follows a young Midwestern couple (Micucci, Huntington) who take a chance on moving to L.A. when they find an apartment with impossibly low rent. It’s soon revealed that the former occupant was an enigmatic cult leader (Taika Waititi) who ended his life in the claw-foot bathtub. Now, a steady stream of his eccentric cult members break into the apartment to kill themselves in the tub in honor of their leader. Unable to afford another move, they soon find themselves inexplicably drawn into the cult, all the while navigating the inquiries of a beleaguered LAPD detective (Harmon) obsessed with selling a screenplay based on his own life.

Supporting cast includes Waititi, Maria Bamford, Mark McKinney, Rhea Seehorn, Brian Posehn, Dana Gould, Josh Brener, J Lee, Brian Girard, Lilan Bowden, Jon Dore, Mindy Sterling, Michael St. Michaels, Craig Cackowski, Britney Young, Ryan Simpkins and Ron Lynch.

Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, Michael Moran, and Pat McErlean produced the project while Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, and Stacy Jorgensen serve as exec producers.