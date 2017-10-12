Kate Beckinsale is the latest actress to go public with tales of sexual harassment by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. In a long Instagram post today, she gave details of a meeting with the then-Miramax co-chief when she was 17 — “incredibly naive and young” — and a subsequent encounter during which he asked her “if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting.”

She wrote: “I said no to him professionally many times over the years — some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c*nt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, “Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'”

The actress also took the industry in general to task over “outrageous unprofessional behavior”: “It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.”

Here is her full Instagram post: