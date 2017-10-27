Karl Urban, Ashley Greene and Forrest Goodluck have been set to star in Snowblind, a psychological thriller adapted from the Dan Roff novel that will mark the feature directorial debut of Marcus Alqueres, whose visual effects credits include 300, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Adventures of Tintin. Written by Hank Woon, the pic centers on a U.S. Ranger haunted by painful memories of a family tragedy who becomes stranded with his platoon in a remote chalet in the woods. As they fight for survival and against their own inner demons, they find a box filled with $5 million and a dark, disturbing secret. The Coalition Group’s Johnny Wunder and Luisa Iskin developed the project and will produce with Traveling Picture Show Company’s Carissa Buffel, Kevin Matusow and Steve Prince under their new alliance and alongside Ground Control’s Scott Glassgold. 13 Films will introduce the film to international buyers at next month’s American Film Market. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Alqueres is repped by UTA and Ground Control, Urban by UTA and Johnson and Laird Management, Greene by CAA and Management 360, and Goodluck by Gersh and Principato-Young Entertainment.

Courtesy EMR Media

Matt Barber, a TV director and editor on series including Lethal Weapon and The 100, has signed on to direct Guardian, an urban fantasy thriller feature that will mark his feature debut. A spring 2018 shoot in Atlanta is planned. The script from Marc Cubelli and Jaime Zevallos centers on a prostitute who befriends a homeless young orphan boy who is building a time machine to travel back in time and rescue his family who perished in a car accident. Joseph Lanius (Netflix’s To the Bone) is executive producer with Lyndon A.V. Brown, and Nick Byassee and Shing Ka are producers.