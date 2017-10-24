E! network has signed a new deal with the Kardashians, locking them up beyond their previous contract.

Our source reports it secures the services of the Kardashians through 2020; TMZ, aka the in-hour newsletter of the Kardashians, reported the deal is through 2019 and is worth $30M per season, for a total of $150M over five seasons. Our source puts the dollar figure at “well below $100M.”

And E! isn’t talking, when we reached out for comment, other than to send the unhelpful but very breathless statement:

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered its 14th season on October 1. The series is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions.

Today’s news was carefully orchestrated and rolls out exactly one month after Ryan Seacrest himself sat down with the Kardashians for a 90-minute 10th anniversary special, in which America’s First Family Of Reality TV Not Yet Occupying White House reflected on all their “triumphs and hardships.”