The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has launched a production company, Yes, Norman Productions, which has entered an exclusive multi-year pod deal with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the blockbuster CBS comedy series.

Under the pact, Cuoco will develop original television projects for broadcast, cable, SVOD and digital platforms via WBTV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and WBTVG’s digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

Cuoco already has set her first project, The Flight Attendant, a limited series based on Chris Bohjalian’s upcoming novel, which she is slated to star in and executive produce.

Cuoco has optioned the rights to The Flight Attendant, to be published in March by Doubleday, which is described as a powerful story about the ways an entire life can change in one night: A flight attendant (played by Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong Dubai hotel room, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. It unveils a story of memory, the giddy pleasures of alcohol and the devastating consequences of addiction, and of murder far from home.

“I read The Flight Attendant and was hooked immediately!,” Cuoco said. “Warner Bros. Television is my extended family and I’m so excited to work together and bring this amazing book to life with them.”

With the deal for Yes, Norman Productions, which Cuoco named after her dog, she joins her fellow Big Bang stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, who also have pod deals at WBTV stemming from their lead roles on the hit comedy, recently renewed by CBS for two more seasons.

Toplining the long-form The Flight Attendant would not interfere with Cuoco’s duties on Big Bang, which is currently airing its eleventh season and remains the biggest comedy series on television.

Cuoco is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, SDB Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Bohjalian is a New York Times best-selling author of 20 books, with his work translated into over 30 languages. He’s is repped by IPG on behalf of Gelfman Schneider ICM Partners.