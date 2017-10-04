Last Man Standing alumna Kaitlyn Dever has been added to the cast of Them That Follow, the dramatic thriller from Amasia Entertainment and G-Base. Brittany Poulton and Daniel Savages are co-directing the film, based on their script, with shooting scheduled to begin this month in Ohio. Dever joins Olivia Colman, Alice Englert, Walton Goggins and Thomas Mann in the pic set in a small community in Appalachia where believers handle poisonous snakes to prove their righteousness before God.

She will play Dilly Picket, daughter to an opioid-addicted mother who has come of age in a religious community that doubts her, but with the help of longtime friend Mara (Englert), the daughter of pastor Lemuel Childs (Goggins), she holds onto her faith.

Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce for Amasia, along with G-Base’s Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson. Amasia is financing.

Dever appears in Kathryn Bigelow’s drama, Detroit, recently completed production on Beautiful Boy, opposite Steve Carell , and is currently shooting director Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner with Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, and J.K. Simmons.

She’s repped by UTA and Fred Toczek.