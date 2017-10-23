There has been buzz that Justin Timberlake has been in talks to perform at the next Super Bowl halftime show. Well, the news is now official as Timberlake took to Twitter to make the big announcement alongside his buddy Jimmy Fallon.

In their own comedic way, the duo performed a bit where Timberlake asked Fallon if he “had the time.” They kept on repeating the phrase until they eventual muddled the words together and to say “halftime” which led to Timberlake revealing the news followed by a overzealous jump-for-joy celebration.

The last time we saw Timberlake perform at the Super Bowl was in 2004 alongside Janet Jackson — also known as the controversial “nipplegate” performance where he ripped off part of Jackson’s costume to reveal her breast. Before that, he performed with ‘Nsync alongside Britney Spears and Aerosmith in 2001.

Super Bowl LII will air on NBC on February 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.