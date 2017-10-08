Even though Gal Godot was in town hosting Saturday Night Live last night, Justice League had a surprisingly relatively restrained presence at New York Comic Con this year with a VR Experience and some Times Square promotions.

That all changed today as the November 17 debuting Warner Bros flick went all in, to use the movie’s mantra, and dropped what looks to be its final trailer on the last day of the Big Apple confab.

Take a look above and you can see that starting with a dream of the dead Superman by Amy Adam’s Lois Lane, a world in apparent chaos and a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” playing on the soundtrack, the new trailer heavily mourns the loss of the son of Krypton. Then, as Ben Affleck’s Batman says he had a dream about the end of the world, the action kicks up and the misfit heroes go to work. Still no sign if Superman is actually alive, but we certainly see actor Henry Cavill and you just know that there will be more of the big guy.

And the tentpole trailer arena will fill up even more tomorrow as Disney debuts the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer right in the middle of Monday Night Football‘s Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears match-up on ESPN.

As one last primer, Justice League stars Gadot, Affleck, Cavill, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller as DC heroes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash respectively.

Directed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel helmer Zack Snyder with additional work by Joss Whedon, Justice League is penned by The Avengers director and Chris Terrio from a story by Snyder and Terrio. In May, Whedon stepped in to help finish off the film after Snyder and his producer-wife Deborah Snyder stepped away from the production following a family tragedy.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns produce Justice League with Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curt Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck as EPs.

