The release date of DCEU’s highly anticipated superhero team-up blockbuster Justice League is right around the corner (November 17 to be exact) and Warner Bros. is hyping up the pic with a new collection of character posters which are paving the way to the debut of a new trailer on Sunday.

In the spirit of superhero teamwork, the posters are captioned with “All In” and include most members of the Justice League including Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as the Flash. Noticeably absent from the collection of posters is Henry Cavill as Superman who is slated to appear in the movie.

Principle photography for Justice League wrapped in October. Director Zack Snyder and his producer-wife Deborah Snyder have stepped aside from the production after the death of their daughter. Comic book movie Godfather Joss Whedon stepped in to wrap up reshoots and post-production for the movie.

The character posters can be seen below.