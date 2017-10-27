Lifetime is rounding out its cast for upcoming biopic The Simon Biles Story (working title). Julius Tennon (How to Get Away with Murder) and Tisha Campbell-Martin (My Wife and Kids) are set to star as Ron and Nellie Biles, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ parents, in the upcoming biopic. Newcomer Jeanté Godlock will star as Simone. Production is currently underway in Vancouver for a 2018 premiere on Lifetime.

Based on her book Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, the biopic follows Simone Biles through her sacrifices and hard work that lead her to win 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and cemented her stake as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. Biles’ journey from foster care to the Olympic podium is full of life experiences that serve as an inspiration for every little girl with a dream.

Written by Kelly Fullerton, The Simone Biles Story (wt) is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Simone Biles, Janey Miller and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.

Tennon appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and recently guest-starred on How To Get Away With Murder. He’s repped by Lasher Group and Lichtor, Grossman, Nichols, Adler.

Martin and My Wife and Kids alum Campbell-Martin was recently seen as Damona on Dr. Ken. She’s repped by The Kohner Agency.

Godlock is repped by Sherry Marsh at Marsh Entertainment and attorney Darrell Miller.