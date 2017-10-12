EXCLUSIVE: Julie Hagerty has been cast in Disney’s upcoming female Santa Claus feature, Nicole, along with Maceo Smedley, who was most recently seen in WGN’s now-canceled series, Underground. The pic has Anna Kendrick starring as the titular character, opposite Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner.

Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Hagerty will play Mrs. Claus in the film centered on Santa’s daughter, who finds herself having to take over the family business. Smedley plays Alex, a smart, sweet boy who has a hard time connecting with his dad during their brief moments together since his parents’ divorce.

Marc Lawrence is directing the film from his own script. Suzanne Todd is producing and Louie Provost will oversee production for the studio. The film is slated for release November 8, 2019.

Hagerty, repped by Steven Levy and Innovative, appeared on NBC’s Trial & Error and can next been seen on Netflix’s Grace & Frankie. Smedley is with Coast To Coast Talent Group and PB Talent.