EXCLUSIVE: Julie Choi has joined Paradigm as an agent in its Content & Partnerships Group. The agency said today that the move pivots her from development and programming to operating within the Unscripted division of the Content Group, working with creators in the unscripted space to package, arrange financing and sell content.

“Julie has superb instincts when it comes bolstering unique voices within the unscripted space,” said Ben Weiss, head of Paradigm’s Content Group. “We look forward to the new opportunities she will uncover for our clients.”

Choi comes to Paradigm from GSN, the former Game Show Network, where she was Executive Director of Development and Programming, working on such shows as Skin Wars, Fresh Paint and Minute to Win It. Before GSN, she launched the first Asian-American network, Mnet. Serving as SVP Development and Programming, Choi oversaw all aspects of scripted and unscripted programming, securing international partnerships in production and branding.