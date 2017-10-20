Julia Louis-Dreyfus has finished Round #2 of chemo in her battle with breast cancer and, as her Veep costars point out in a funny, sweet music video tribute, she’s still got the eye of the tiger.

“Chemo #2: finito,” Louis-Dreyfus posted yesterday on Instagram. “We are NOT f*cking around here.” The actress followed up today by tweeting the video of Tony Hale and Timothy Simons (Veep‘s Gary and Jonah, respectively) lip-syncing to Katy Perry’s “Roar.” (Watch it below).

“How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote. “What a moving inspiration to my day.”

In the video, Hale plays the role of “Julia Louis-Dreyfus” and Simons plays “Cancer,” with Hale miming to “Roar” and swiping at Simons before the two cut loose with some hilariously awkward dancing.

Also today, Louis-Dreyfus retweeted Veep director David Mandel’s tweeted photo of a new Veep script (“Episode 701: IOWA”). “It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote. “Huge comfort and joy!”

Enjoy:

How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry pic.twitter.com/kjFxOnxI0I — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017

It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast. Huge comfort and joy! https://t.co/VX57gmiegb — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017

Veep returns for its final season on HBO next year.