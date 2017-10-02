EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer is in negotiations to star in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween re-launch for Blumhouse Productions and Miramax with Universal Pictures distributing the film worldwide in October 2018.

It was recently announced that Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role as Laurie Strode in the Michael Myers horror franchise. Greer in talks to play Karen Strode, the daughter of Laurie.

Green is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with McBride. Halloween creator John Carpenter serves as exec producer with with Green and McBride through their Rough House Pictures banner.

Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the series since its inception, is producing along with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Miramax.

Greer’s stacked upcoming film slate with includes the Clint Eastwood-directed 15:17 to Paris, Driven opposite Jason Sudekis and Lee Pace for director Nick Hamm, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette with Billy Crudup and Cate Blanchett, and the Disney/Marvel sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The actress is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Fred Toczek.