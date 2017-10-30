A U.S. District Court judge added to Monday’s many Donald Trumpian headlines, blocking POTUS’s decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military. The policy appeared “not genuinely based on legitimate concerns regarding military effectiveness or budget constraints” but was ” instead driven by a desire to express disapproval of transgender people generally,” the judge said.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia issued an injunction blocking enforcement of the ban until the case was resolved. That returns situation to status quo, pending the outcome of the case.

In a series of tweets on July 26, Trump announced:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruptions that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Late night TV hosts massacred Trump that night. Stephen Colbert tackled the topic at the top of Late Show:

“Why the hell would he do this? This isn’t even one of his campaign promises,” Colbert wondered. In fact, during his campaign, Trump had tweeted: “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten our freedoms and beliefs.”

“What the hell does he think the ‘T’ in LGBT stands for?” Colbert wondered.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gave his platform to transgender comedian Patti Harrison, asking her how the transgender community is reacting to the news POTUS was kicking them out of the military.

“I was shocked, because I assumed he already did that,” Harrison said of her reax. “I don’t necessarily want to serve in the military, but I want the right to serve. It’s like I don’t want to go to your baby shower, but I want the invite.”

Trump subsequently directed that all transgender members of the military be discharged by March. Transgender organizations sued, arguing that the ban discriminated and violated their constitutional rights.