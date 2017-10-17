EXCLUSIVE: Joy Nash, the YouTube star who this summer landed the lead role in AMC’s straight-to-series dark comedic drama Dietland from Marti Noxon, has signed with ICM Partners. The deal marks the latest step in Nash’s rise from a USC drama student whose video went viral to toplining a cable network series, and comes ahead of a November production start in New York on a 10-episode season.

The Skydance TV-produced Dietland, adapted and directed by Noxon and based on Sarai Walker’s novel, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. Part character drama and part revenge fantasy, it explores society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty in a bold, original and funny way. Nash plays Plum Kettle, who has been obese all her life and preparing for lap band surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions.

Nash burst on the scene in 2007 with her YouTube video “A Fat Rant,” based on a monologue she had written for a USC drama class. In it, she urged plus-size women to stop obsessing about their weight and embrace the way they look. It has amassed 1.8 million views to date and spawned multiple sequels.

Prior to landing the Dietland role, Nash’s series credits include guest shots on The Mindy Project, The Fosters, Casual and, most recently, Twin Peaks.