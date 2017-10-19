EXCLUSIVE: The hot new pitch du jour that studios are circling is an untitled comedy that will be written by Aaron & Jordan Kandell, who worked on Moana and whose last spec script, Adrift, netted an STX deal with Baltasar Kormakur directing Shailene Woodley in the survival tale. The new pitch has Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Star Wars‘ Daisy Ridley attached and it is expected to land quickly. I’m told the best way to describe it is a character-driven comedy that takes an original spin on the superhero genre.

Gad is coming off Beauty and the Beast and currently stars in Marshall; Evans also is coming off Beauty and the Beast along with The Fate of the Furious; and Ridley next stars in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. WME is out with the project. Stay tuned.