Only the Brave star Josh Brolin recently addressed the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris on the set of the upcoming Deadpool 2. Harris died in an accident in August.

During an interview with the Associated Press for Only the Brave, Brolin addressed Harris’ death saying: “We had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident.” He adds that Harris was “wonderful woman” and reiterates that it “wasn’t even a stunt” and that it was a freak accident.

“It was a terrible thing that happened,” said Brolin who plays Cable in Fox’s comic book sequel. “Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean? You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic.

When the accident happened, Harris had only recently joined the film. As Deadline reported in August, Harris, the first African-American female professional road racer, was doing her first pic as a stunt performer when the motorcycle she was driving went out of control and crashed along the 1000 block of West Waterfront Road near in the Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver.