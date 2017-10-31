Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been signed to star in Patrick Vollrath’s plane thriller 7500. He replaces Paul Dano, who had signed on earlier this year, in the film, which takes place in the cockpit of a plane being taken over by terrorists. Gordon-Levitt will play Tobias Ellis, a co-pilot during an airline hijacking at 30,000 feet.

It is the first full-length feature from Vollrath, who wrote the script and is directing, after he was nominated for an Oscar last year for his live-action short Everything Will Be Okay. Principal photography began today in Cologne and Vienna.

The drama is being produced by Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo of Augenschein Filmproduktion. It will be distributed internationally by FilmNation Entertainment, with newly rebranded Endeavor Content selling North American rights. The pic will be on offer at the upcoming American Film Market.

Gordon-Levitt recently starred in Snowden and this comes ahead of Wingmen, the Channing Tatum-fronted comedy musical he is directing and starring in; K Troop, with Amazon Films; and an adaptation of Fraggle Rock with New Regency.

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman; Vollrath is repped by The Gothan Group and Germany’s Schlag Agency.