EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Peele has hired Win Rosenfeld to be president of his Monkeypaw Productions, the company Peele set at Universal Pictures in a first-look deal following his smash directing debut Get Out. Rosenfeld will oversee all aspects of Monkeypaw projects across film, television and digital.

Rosenfeld, who will move from New York to take the job, has a resume that matches well with Peele’s multi-platform ambitions. He has worked independently in multiple mediums within media and advertising. Rosenfeld has produced digital, social and broadcast content for outlets including NBC, Slate and NPR, and edited an Emmy Award-winning segment at PBS. Rosenfeld also worked on global media campaigns at Weber Shandwick for clients such as the U.S. Army, Chevrolet and Verizon. Most recently, Rosenfeld was a VP and Creative Director at Vocativ, involved in development of the Showtime series DarkNet while employing a digital strategy simultaneously that drew almost 100 million monthly views. He also has produced and written several documentaries as correspondent for Nova and Need to Know on PBS, and was a founding anchor at NowThis News. He began his career digitizing digital video tapes in middle of night for independent doc houses.

Dan Doperalski/REX/Shutterstock

“Win is a brilliant team builder and producer,” Peele said in a statement. “He has been a key creative resource to me, and his insights are invaluable. As we build Monkeypaw Productions, he will be instrumental in ensuring that my vision extends to our entire upcoming slate of projects.”

Rosenfeld joins Monkeypaw as the company is builds on the momentum of Get Out, the $4.5 million-budget thriller that grossed $253 million worldwide. Monkeypaw has the Tracy Morgan series The O.G. premiering on TBS in 2018, the Spike Lee thriller Black Klansman, and TV drama The Hunt. Monkeypaw also developed and is producing Lovecraft Country for HBO along with Bad Robot and Misha Green.