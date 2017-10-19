Blumhouse/Universal’s feature Get Out from filmmaker Jordan Peele fired up awards seasons with its first set of nominations at 27th annual IFP Gotham awards.

The $4.5M produced movie which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival as a secret screening received four nominations this morning –more than any other indie title– at the Gotham awards including best feature, best screenplay by Peele, breakthrough director – Peele and best actor Daniel Kaluuya. To date, Get Out has amassed $253.1M at the global box office.

A24

Also coming out on top was Sean Baker’s The Florida Project from A24 which counted nominations for best feature, best actor Willem Dafoe and best breakthrough actor Brooklyn Prince. The Florida Project premiered in the Directors Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie is currently in the second weekend of limited release and putting up excellent theater averages.

A24

Greta Gerwig’s feature directorial debut Lady Bird from A24 was honored with nominations for breakthrough director, screenplay by Gerwig, and best actress Saoirse Ronan. In total, A24 counted the most nominations among any distributor, a total of 11, including nominations for The Disaster Artist (best actor James Franco), It Comes at Night (Kelvin Harrison, Jr), and the Safdie Brothers’ Good Time (best feature, and best actor Robert Pattinson) and Menashe (Joshua Z Weinstein, Bingham Ray breakthrough director award).

Also counting three nominations is Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name from director Luca Guadagnino which landed nods for best feature, best screenplay for James Ivory, and breakthrough actor Timothée Chalamet. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will open on Nov. 24.

Netflix

In addition, the nominating committee lauded Dee Rees’ Mudbound with a special jury award for the ensemble cast. The movie originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January and was acquired by Netflix for $12.5M. Mudbound will play in select theaters on Nov. 17 while simultaneously streaming on Netflix. Mary J. Blige also received a breakthrough actor nomination for her turn as a tormented mother on the soggy farmlands of the Mississippi Delta.

Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final Gotham Award recipients.

The Gotham Audience Award nominees are comprised of the 14 films nominated for Best Feature, Best Documentary, and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award. The winners will be selected by online voting of IFP members. Voting for that award begins November 17th. In addition this year, the winner of the Breakthrough Series – Short Form (all available on the web) will be selected by online IFP member voting.

The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 27th at Cipriani Wall Street. The awards show marks the kickoff of the 2017-2018 awards season.

Below is the full list of this year’s noms for the 27th edition:

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor*

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress*

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)

* The 2017 Best Actor/Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award for ensemble performance to Mudbound, The award will go to actors Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks.

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Atlanta, Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX Networks)

Better Things, Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)

Dear White People, Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)

Search Party, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

555, Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)

Inconceivable, Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)

Junior, Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)

Let Me Die a Nun, Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, Nancy Andrews, creator (YouTube)