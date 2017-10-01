Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Jordan Peele, Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Reese Witherspoon, Kate McKinnon and Chance the Rapper are among the entertainment and media figures joining Vanity Fair’s New Establishment list.

The 2017 roster was released today, with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg keeping their positions in the top two spots. Others in the Top 10 are, in order, Apple’s Tim Cook, Alphabet’s Larry Page, Tesla/SpaceX’s Elon Musk, D.O.J. special counsel Robert Mueller, Disney’s Bob Iger, AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, Netflix’s Reed Hastings and, sharing the #10 spot, The Washington Post’s Marty Baron and The New York Times’s Dean Baquet.

Now in its 24th year, the list, writes Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton, is “not merely a catalogue of the most influential personalities who inhabit the rarefied realm where tech, entertainment, media, business, finance, and politics all meet. It is also a harbinger of what the world will look like during the next quarter-century – and the people who will dictate that future.”

The list, which is part of the magazine’s November issue, also names newcomers to the New Establishment’s Hall of Fame permanent roster: Jay-Z, Carolina Herrera, venture capitalist Mary Meeker, Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, Universal Music Group C.E.O. Lucian Grainge, and TPG cofounders Jim Coulter and David Bonderman.