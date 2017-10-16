The African American Film Critics Association have set Get Out’s Jordan Peele, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, LA Film Festival president Claudia Puig, and Alcon Entertainment’s Co-CEO’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove as honorees at the organization’s annual Special Achievement Luncheon, which is part its 9th Annual Awards Program.

As part of its program, AAFCA, which reps the world’s largest group of black film critics, has deemed 2017 as the Year of the Woman in Cinema, recognizing the unprecedented number of women who have been at the helm of some of this year’s critically and commercially successful features such as Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Niki Caro’s The Zookeeper’s Wife, Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom, and the soon-to-be-released Mudbound from Dee Rees, among others.

“There is no argument that women have made a bold step forward this year in Hollywood,” says AAFCA President, Gil Robertson. “The evidence demonstrated during the past year speaks for itself both in terms of box office and critical recognition by women and we predict that there will be continued momentum going forward. We are also pleased that African American women are a part of this progress and are taking advantage of increased opportunities to make their cinematic imprint.”

The luncheon will take place February 3 at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, CA, followed by the Celebration of Women in Cinema, which will take place during the organization’s annual ceremony February 7 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.