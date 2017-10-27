A beardless (or more so than usual) Jon Stewart gets crowded out by two many names in this new promo for HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.

This will be HBO’s first presentation of the Nov. 18 event, a New York tradition for more than 10 years now. A sampling of performers confirmed for the event: Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler, with others yet to be announced.

This year’s event airs live on HBO from Madison Square Garden, and will include stand-up performances, sketches and short films. Created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel, the event raises money for autism schools, programs and services.

Stewart’s been hosting the event since 2005, and goes all-out for it, recruiting pals – and rivals from across the late-night spectrum. Last week week he dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to sneak a video with Kimmel and Matt Damon.

The new promo boasts stars like that in name only – Stewart appears solo. Check it out above.

Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs is produced by Busboy Productions and White Cherry Entertainment and directed by Michael Dempsey. The live event will be executive produced by Robert Smigel, Jon Stewart, Chris McShane, Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

Presented in partnership with Next for Autism, the special airs Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.