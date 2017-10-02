HBO late-night host John Oliver hammered president Donald Trump’s weekend remarks about Puerto Rico, where 3 million Americans continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

It’s “not entirely clear” Trump understands the gravity of the situation, Oliver speculated, playing clip of Trump previously boasting, “The loss of life always tragic. But it’s been incredible, the results we’ve had with respect to loss of life. People can’t believe how successful that has been, relatively speaking.”

Oliver spit back: “How are you even trying to take a victory lap right now?!”

The only way Trump could have saved that statement, Oliver speculated is if he had added: “And don’t forget, I just kind of ramble. I know nothing. I talk because silence sounds weird. Try and think of me as a parrot who has memorized human sounds.”

San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz has been particularly aggressive disputing Trump’s rosy picture of the government’s response.

Trump punched back, tweeting, “Such poor leadership ability by the major of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

Yes, Trump suggested “the primary obstacle to hurricane relief has been Puerto Rican laziness,” Oliver marveled.

“You have got to hand it to Trump, anybody can say horribly racist things about Hispanic people on a golden escalator,” the late-night host said, pounding the president.

“But it takes real balls to do it while their fellow citizens are dying. Trump is basically saying, ‘When hurricanes are hitting our people, they’re not hitting our best. They’re killing poors, they’re killing lazies, and some, I assume have said nice things about me’.”